Vince McMahon changed the finish to a match at WWE Royal Rumble several times

It is rumored that Vince McMahon changed the finish to Roman Reigns' match against Seth Freakin' Rollins at Royal Rumble on several occasions.

The two former Shield brothers opened the show on Saturday in a back and forth contest, with the match being as mental as it was physical for the two superstars. However, many were not happy with the disqualification finish that saw Roman Reigns retain his title.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio show, Dave Meltzer spoke about why Vince McMahon changed the match to a disqualification finish.

“Essentially the original finish was that Roman Reigns was gonna beat Seth Rollins,'' said Meltzer. ''The gist of the Rumble show was that Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar is the big match of the year and everything at the Rumble was to accentuate that as the big match of the year, so both had to look really, really strong.'' (H/T - Wrestling Observer Radio)

McMahon was keen for Reigns to use the chair to create a mirror-like image of when Seth Rollins originally broke up The Shield.

“Vince changed the finish (...) to do all those chair shots at the end,'' said Meltzer. ''Vince thought that was too much for Seth Rollins to destroy him like that, (...) Shane was really pushing for Rollins in the Rumble, (...) the feeling was it would be really stupid for him to take that terrible beating and go into the Rumble.” (H/T - Wrestling Observer Radio)

Vince McMahon and WWE have new creative plans for Shane

After Shane McMahon returned to the ring at the Royal Rumble, it was rumored that he would be inserted into the Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia.

However, according to Ringside News, Vince and WWE have changed their plans once again.

Although Shane has been taken out of the Chamber match, now that the Road to WrestleMania has begun, it would not be surprising if the boss's son was involved in a match at the Show of Shows.

Steve Carrier of Ringside News @steve_carrier Shane McMahon was supposed to be at RAW tonight, but he wasn't there. It is unclear why he missed the show and whether it has anything to do with heat on him.



Either way, plans for Shane for Elimination Chamber were changed. He was replaced by Austin Theory. Shane McMahon was supposed to be at RAW tonight, but he wasn't there. It is unclear why he missed the show and whether it has anything to do with heat on him.Either way, plans for Shane for Elimination Chamber were changed. He was replaced by Austin Theory.

