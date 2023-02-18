Vince McMahon getting involved creatively in top SmackDown storyline - Reports

After WSJ investigated his conduct, Vince McMahon announced retirement from all his positions in WWE last year. However, McMahon returned to the company in January and resumed the role of Executive Chairman of the Board. While he is not involved in the creative side of WWE, he has allegedly been giving input on the Roman Reigns/Sami Zayn storyline.

Sami Zayn has been on a meteoric rise since he got involved with The Bloodline. Fans and critics are calling the angle between Zayn and The Bloodline one of the best to ever happen in WWE. The former IC Champion will face the man he once acknowledged as his Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber.

Despite the belief that Vince McMahon returned to WWE only to initiate its sale, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported that the former creative head of WWE is definitely involved in the current angle involving Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Regarding WWE’s creative plans for Zayn, Meltzer said on the Wrestling Observer Radio:

"Vince [McMahon] does have input into this one. He definitely does.” (H/T Cagesideseats)

Will Vince McMahon's involvement help Sami Zayn?

Historically, Vince McMahon never saw Zayn as a top guy. A recent report revealed that much like McMahon, Triple H also did not see Zayn as a WrestleMania main-eventer or the face of WWE. However, Dave Meltzer noted that McMahon has a tendency to listen to the fans around WrestleMania season and make the top babyface the champion, as in the case of Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan.

''Vince McMahon was many times, and his usual reaction was to change Mania and give people what they wanted short-term, with full belief that it was just doing that and not being committed to the change.''

With the current head of creative Triple H allegedly not interested in changing the original plans for WrestleMania of having Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, McMahon's involvement could benefit Zayn as he could get added to the match to give fans what they desire.

