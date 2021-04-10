Vince McMahon has given up on two major WWE RAW Superstars - Report

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has often been criticized by fans for not using several talented superstars properly. Every once in a while, a WWE Superstar loses their push and reports emerge of the WWE Chairman giving up on them. The same is again the case with two major Monday Night RAW Superstars - Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

Benjamin and Alexander were struggling to find a proper spot on the WWE roster last year. Then things completely turned for them when MVP recruited them into The Hurt Business alongside Bobby Lashley. The faction dominated Monday Night RAW and Benjamin and Alexander even won the RAW Tag Team Championships.

They lost the titles to The New Day on RAW last month and a couple of weeks ago, they were kicked out of The Hurt Business by Lashley. The abrupt breakup of the faction was met with a lot of criticism, with even members of the faction not happy with Vince McMahon's decision.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Bobby Lashley tried to talk Vince McMahon out of this but the WWE Chairman has given up on pushing Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

What could be next for WWE RAW Superstars Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin?

Cedric Alexander is one of the most talented young WWE Superstars who showed a glimpse of his potential as part of The Hurt Business. Before becoming a part of the faction, he was hardly getting any TV time and was mostly losing all his matches. Joining hands with MVP and Bobby Lashley proved to be a great step for Alexander but with him no longer in The Hurt Business, there is uncertainty over his future.

The same is the case with Shelton Benjamin, whose career was revived with The Hurt Business. It is to be seen whether Alexander and Benjamin continue to team up or will they start competing individually.

