Vince McMahon got an insane backstage reaction after performing dangerous dive at WrestleMania 36 rehearsals 

Vince McMahon and Rob Gronkowski.

Everything that you've heard about Vince McMahon being a hands-on boss is indeed true. Fightful Select's new report about a crazy story from the WrestleMania 36 rehearsals validates the fact that Vince McMahon will do anything, and we mean absolutely anything to convince the performers to do something.

If you may remember, Becky Lynch revealed in an interview with TV Insider's Scott Fishman that she watched Vince McMahon demonstrate a stunt in which the 74-year-old jumped off a tower without a flinch.

"Vince is such a larger-than-life character. At the same time, I watched him the other day demonstrate falling off a tower at 74-years-old without a bother, brushing his shoulders off and standing up again."

Vince McMahon's incredible stunt from the WrestleMania 36 rehearsals

The trusted folks over at Fightful asked around backstage and were told that the aforementioned stunt happened during the WrestleMania 36 rehearsals.

Rob Gronkowski won the 24/7 Championship at the show and there was a spot in which he dived from a platform onto a large group of Superstars. Gronk was reportedly quite nervous about the spot and Vince McMahon took it upon himself to show the 3-Time Super Bowl Champion that the spot was completely safe to execute.

The WWE CEO went on to do the dive himself and the story was verified by half a dozen people in the WWE as well as a few others who are no longer a part of the WWE, as revealed by Fightful.

The people who saw it happen in front of their eyes were naturally surprised and had a reaction of 'Did that just happen?' Vince McMahon reacted in the most casual of ways by saying something like, 'not so bad, is it?'

In case you forgot, Vince McMahon is 74 years old and he dived off the elevated platform just to show a 30-year-old NFL player that the stunt was safe to perform.

Advertisement

Just another day in the office for Mr. McMahon.