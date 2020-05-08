Vince McMahon is reportedly confused about how to handle the Roman Reigns situation 

Roman Reigns and Vince McMahon.

Roman Reigns' WWE status is currently a perplexing mystery. WWE edited him out of Seth Rollins' WrestleMania 31 cash-in clip on the latest episode of RAW, however, he was shown on SmackDown during the embarrassing moments' montage of Triple H on the Game's 25th-anniversary special.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Vince McMahon's reaction to the Roman Reigns situation changes every day based on 'which way the wind is blowing'. This explains the inconsistency in how WWE has been featuring Roman Reigns on WWE TV despite his absence.

Meltzer noted the following in the Newsletter:

We’re told the reaction by Vince McMahon regarding Reigns and how to handle the situation “changes daily based on which way the wind is blowing,” which is why one day they show him beating HHH on Smackdown, then they edited him off Raw, then they do a Make-a-Wish thing and have no clips of him, then they do an investment conference and Vince McMahon never says his name, and then they have a one hour special on him on FS 1.

As reported earlier, Vince McMahon has told the announcers to not mention Roman Reigns' name on TV. The former WWE Champion, however, has not been erased from programming.

Does Roman Reigns have backstage heat?

There have been rumors going around about Roman Reigns being subjected to backstage heat but Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed on the latest episode of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that he has heard nothing about the same from his sources in the WWE.

But I'm still yet to hear anything about any heat within the company. Sources within the company have assured me that they are just keeping Roman away from prominence because he is not there and they don't want people asking questions about where he is.

Roman Reigns isn't expected to be back anytime soon and the fans may have to wait for the pandemic to end to see the Big Dog back in action.

There is no definite timeline in place with regards to his return, but, as always, we'll keep you updated on all the latest developments about Roman Reigns' WWE status.