Shayna Baszler was brought up to the main roster with much fanfare as the former NXT Women's Champion was earmarked to be Becky Lynch's top heel rival on RAW. However, The Queen of Spades lost to The Man at WrestleMania 36 and her main roster run has been underwhelming thus far.

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co reports that the plan is to still have Shayna Baszler in the title picture this year. However, Vince McMahon is still reportedly not sold on the idea of pushing Baszler as a top heel.

Davis noted the following:

I was told that Baszler will eventually move into the title picture this year but McMahon is still not 100 per cent sold on her as a top heel.

It was also stated in the report that Paul Heyman is a big fan of Baszler and the Executive Director of RAW wants the former MMA star to get a big push on RAW. Vince McMahon, however, is unsure about Baszler as a top heel which has reportedly led to the WWE boss already canceling plans for her to win two high-profile matches in the recent past.

Original plan for Shayna Baszler

The original plan for Money in the Bank, as revealed by Dave Meltzer, was for Shayna Baszler to win the Women's MITB contract. Those plans underwent major changes, possibly due to Becky Lynch's pregnancy, as Asuka was picked to win the briefcase and eventually the title.

The current plan for the upcoming Backlash PPV, based on the storyline direction on TV, is to have Asuka defend the RAW Women's Championship against Nia Jax. Baszler will also be in the title picture but she would have a chip on her shoulder if the latest report is to be believed.

This is not the first time that we've heard about Vince McMahon being unwilling to give Shayna Baszler a big push but will that negatively affect the Superstar's long-term future?

