Asuka posing with the RAW Women's title and the MITB briefcase.

As you may have imagined, the revelation of Becky Lynch's pregnancy forced WWE to make a host of changes to the top women's storylines on RAW involving Asuka and the MITB contract.

Dave Meltzer reported in the new Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the original booking plan was to make Shayna Baszler the MITB briefcase holder. The plan was to push The Queen of Spades as Becky Lynch's main rival for the RAW Women's Championship.

However, the creative team rewrote the plans, and instead, went ahead with Asuka as the winner of the Money in the Bank main event.

Meltzer also reported that Becky Lynch was slated to face a former RAW Women's Champion at Money in the Bank before she informed the WWE about her pregnancy.

Possible storyline direction for Asuka's title reign

Becky Lynch opened the most recent episode of RAW with the MITB briefcase in the ring. She cut an emotional promo about her WWE journey before calling Asuka out to the ring. The Man then went on to reveal that the MITB match was actually contested for the RAW Women's title.

The Empress of Tomorrow was handed the belt that was in the briefcase before Becky Lynch announced that she was going to be a mother. It was noted that Asuka had no knowledge about Becky Lynch's pregnancyand the reactions from the Japanese Superstar were legitimately real and heartfelt.

Meltzer stated in the Newsletter that Asuka will most likely feud with both Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the Championship on RAW. There has also been some speculation about WWE possibly turning Asuka babyface as the company just won't be able to accommodate three top heels at the top of the RAW women's card.

Asuka is considered to be one of the best workers in the company and Becky Lynch did put her over in a big way during their segment on RAW. It will be interesting to see how WWE books Asuka's title reign with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler being the potential opponents.