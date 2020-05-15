Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy and relinquished the RAW Women's Championship on the most recent episode of the Red Brand.

As revealed by Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original booking plan was for Becky Lynch to face former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax at Money in the Bank 2020 and retain the title.

However, it was noted that Becky Lynch would have probably informed WWE about her pregnancy in early April, and the company then began to rewrite all the plans for the shows that followed.

WWE reportedly managed to keep the news of her pregnancy under wraps for about a month. Money in the Bank was taped on April 15th and Meltzer noted that it was clear that WWE officials knew that Lynch was expecting a baby before filming portions of the PPV.

When did Becky Lynch inform WWE about her pregnancy?

Becky Lynch herself stated that she came to know about her pregnancy in April while adding that the due date is set for December. The RAW segment in which Lynch made the big announcement was an emotional roller-coaster for the Irish Superstar, the fans and the people backstage. In case you haven't checked out Seth Rollins' reaction yet, we highly recommend that you do it here.

As we had reported earlier, Asuka was not aware of Becky Lynch's announcement and her reactions during the segment were real, genuine and heartfelt. There is speculation that WWE could be turning Asuka babyface to fill the void left by Becky Lynch, but we'll have to wait and see if that happens.

Many top female Superstars from RAW are expected to step up in the absence of Becky Lynch and The Empress of Tomorrow, along with Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, should ideally be involved in the title picture going forward.

As far as Becky Lynch's in-ring future is concerned, there are no updates on when she plans on getting back to the squared circle, however, it's not expected to happen for at least more than a year and quite possibly more.