Vince McMahon no longer making final decisions "on anything" in WWE - Reports

It looks like the WWE has well and truly moved on from the Vince McMahon era. Rumors suggest that the 78-year-old does not have a say in the final decision on any matter within the company.

For decades, Vince McMahon was the undisputed boss of WWE as he primarily oversaw the creative team and also had a significant influence on the business side of things. McMahon is a known workaholic who dedicated his entire life to the pro wrestling business, and he remained the most powerful man in WWE until he was forced out last year following serious sexual misconduct allegations.

A lot has happened since, as WWE merged with the UFC to form TKO Group Holdings, of which Vince McMahon is the executive chairman. His current position, however, isn't an apt description of the control he allegedly has in WWE.

As reported by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE was no longer Vince McMahon's company, as fans had gotten used to all these years. As things stand, McMahon is not making the final decisions on anything.

"Oh no, it's not Vince's company. He has got input, but it's absolutely not his company. He is not making the final decisions on anything, actually," reported Dave Meltzer. [From 7:07 onwards]

Does Vince McMahon plan on leaving WWE?

Based on the rumors doing the rounds, the short and blunt answer is no! McMahon selling 8.4 million of his shares in November 2023 raised a lot of eyebrows as it seemed like the veteran promoter was setting the stage for another retirement.

Sports Illustrated recently reported that McMahon's decision to sell his shares had nothing to do with a potential exit. WWE is running well under Triple H's creative vision, while McMahon reportedly is focusing on handling the "items assigned to him" by Endeavor boss Ari Emanuel.

McMahon has seemingly taken a back seat, but he is still a respected name with power behind the scenes. However, he may not have the same influence over the final calls.

