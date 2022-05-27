Vince McMahon has reportedly made changes to an upcoming stable

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has made some changes to Max Dupri's upcoming stable on SmackDown.

McMahon has been actively working behind the scenes in WWE for decades. He is dedicated to his life's work and has been instrumental in creating blockbuster stars like Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena and Roman Reigns.

The Chairman is the person who makes the final call on every creative decision happening across the board. According to a recent report by WrestlingNews, the 76-year-old has made a small change in Max Dupri's upcoming stable.

Earlier, WWE filed a trademark for “Maximum Male Models,” a stable to be led by Dupri after he made his SmackDown debut. According to the report, Mansoor and Mace are not a part of the stable. At one point, there was an idea to reintroduce them as heels on SmackDown, but McMahon changed those plans.

The report also states that a female member would be added to the faction. It will be interesting to see how the group develops on the blue brand

Vince McMahon possibly bans another term from WWE programming

Vince McMahon is known for being somewhat particular about the terms, words and phrases used on his television shows. Instead of wrestler and belts, we have superstars and championships. Additionally, pay-per-views and wrestling industry are referred to as premium live events and sports entertainment, respectively.

On a recent edition of the Bryan and Vinny Show, the hosts were recapping RAW when Bryan Alvarez made an offhand comment about an announcer correcting himself when using the term "attack." This led Alvarez to question whether word could possibly be banned:

“I think it was Seth Rollins attacking Cody. He goes ‘Seth Rollins has attacked Cody. I’m sorry, assaulted.’ And they just kept going. I was like, that was f***ing weird. And I went back and listened to it again. And sure as sh** he goes, ‘Seth Rollins has attacked Cody. I’m sorry, assaulted Cody.’ And then he just moves on and I thought, is this f***ing word banned?" Alvarez said. (H/T: WrestlingNewsCo)

Although there were no confirmed reports, rumors state that the change was made due to Russia's recent attack on Ukraine. It will be interesting to see what other changes and word bans are implemented by Vince McMahon in WWE going forward.

