Vince McMahon has paused the push of WWE RAW Superstar - Reports

Sheamus has been issuing open challenges on WWE RAW since he won the United States Championship at WrestleMania 37. It looked as if he was starting a rivalry with WWE RAW superstar Humberto Carrillo in recent weeks, but now Ricochet is feuding with him instead.

Humberto Carrillo faced Sheamus on WWE RAW last week, and he suffered an injury while attempting a sunset flip powerbomb to the outside of the ring. The match was promptly stopped, and Sheamus was declared the winner. However, reports later revealed that Carrillo was doing "okay" backstage. He even hinted that he wants another shot at Sheamus.

Last night was the first time I couldn’t finish a match in my whole wrestling career, but when you push the limits as I do anything can happen in a split of second.

This is not over @WWESheamus .... untill next time! #WWERaw — Humberto Carrillo (@humberto_wwe) May 11, 2021

The absence of Humberto Carrillo from this week's episode of WWE RAW made fans question his situation. As per a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the reason behind his lack of screen time was simply Vince McMahon's decision to focus on something else right now instead of him. The report read as follows:

“For those who asked why there was no update on Humberto Carrillo, the decision was made to focus on the Ricochet stuff," wrote Johnson. "Much like Mansoor being forgotten a week after he debuted, the decision was made to focus on something else.”

Vince McMahon's booking of WWE RAW has been under massive criticism recently

WWE RAW has seen a constant decline in its product quality in the last few years. As a result, fans have also seen some all-time-low ratings for WWE RAW recently. While there are certainly some exemplary segments and matches, several others have been heavily criticized by fans and critics alike.

There have been multiple reports of Vince McMahon ripping up the script of WWE RAW before the show, forcing it to be rewritten just hours before RAW goes live. Also, there have been times when WWE reportedly has no plans for some superstars on the roster, and now Humberto Carrillo has seemingly joined that list.

