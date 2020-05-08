Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon has some genius ideas, and some not so smart ones, in WWE. But, when the WWE Chairman feels that a wrestler has the potential to be a popular star among the WWE Universe, he personally involves himself in writing for the character.

The latest Superstar to get Vince McMahon's personal attention is SmackDown's Otis, who has got a big push lately. A report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that McMahon is personally involved in writing for the SmackDown Superstar's character.

“A lot, perhaps most of the Otis stuff is from Vince McMahon who likes the character.”

Former WWE writer Andrea Listenberger, who was released by WWE recently, was the person involved in writing the Otis and Mandy Rose romantic storyline, but Meltzer has revealed that Vince McMahon was the one heavily involved in writing for the Otis character.

Otis' WWE main roster career and Vince McMahon's impact

Otis and his tag team partner Tucker, debuted on WWE television at the start of 2019, and were in the SmackDown tag team title scene later in the year, although they did not win it. Otis' big push came when he began his romantic storyline with Mandy Rose, which saw the addition of Dolph Ziggler to spice things up.

Ziggler and Otis had a match at WrestleMania 36, where the latter won the match, and Otis once again defeated Ziggler recently on SmackDown. That win assured him a spot in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Otis will be in his first big singles match in WWE at Money in the Bank this Sunday, where he will face off against AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, King Corbin, Daniel Bryan and Aleister Black. He recently revealed which title he will challenge for if he wins the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, and it was a surprising choice!