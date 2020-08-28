As confirmed on RAW, Randy Orton will face Keith Lee at Payback in a match that most fans would not have expected WWE to book heading into the episode.

PWInsider was the first to report that Vince McMahon showed up on RAW's most recent episode and pretty much ripped up the entire script. Several changes were made to the storylines that were already in place, and many wrestling websites and sources also revealed additional details.

Tom Colohue has now disclosed more information regarding Vince McMahon making changes to the angles on RAW.

Tom Colohue said that the creative team was fully prepared for Vince McMahon to turn up on his birthday and begin altering all the well-laid plans for the Red brand's ongoing storylines.

The latest episode of WWE RAW was always expected to be chaotic as the company was desperate about booking matches for the Payback PPV, which is scheduled for this Sunday, merely one week after WWE SummerSlam.

The original WWE Payback plan for Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre

Tom Colohue revealed that the original plan was for Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre to have their WWE title rematch at Payback. However, Vince McMahon dropped the plan, and Keith Lee was instead booked for a match with the Legend Killer. Randy Orton and Lee already faced each other in a match on RAW that ended in a DQ.

Tom revealed the following on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

"Completely true to my knowledge. I have multiple sources saying so, and that's before we get to whatever sources the rumors in question have originated from, but at the same time, they knew it was going to happen. The Creative team was fully aware that Vince McMahon was going to turn up and start ripping things up as it was described to me a couple of hours beforehand.

The show was always going to be chaotic because they desperately needed matches at Payback, and they hadn't announced any because they had only planned about half the card out. That's why they dropped McIntyre vs. Orton, which was supposed to be on that card and put Keith Lee in. That was Vince doing that."

Drew McIntyre was attacked with three vicious punt kicks on RAW by Randy Orton. Despite McIntyre suffering 'potentially career-threatening' storyline injures, the WWE Champion is expected to interfere in the Lee vs. Orton matchup at WWE Payback.