Vince McMahon reportedly ripped up entire RAW script, several plans changed during the show

The RAW after SummerSlam was primarily about building up the Payback card, and WWE ended up announcing four matches for the PPV that is scheduled to take place this Sunday.

However, the situation backstage on RAW was quite chaotic, based on the latest reports.

PWInsider revealed that Vince McMahon arrived at the RAW tapings at around 7:30 PM. It was noted that the WWE Boss 'began changing just about everything that was planned for RAW.' Pretty much everything that was originally planned for the show was changed after Vince McMahon ripped up the entire script of the show.

The segments and matches for the second and third hours were being worked upon by the Creative team during the show, as nothing was locked in for the episode. It was added that what the fans saw on RAW was Vince McMahon's vision.

The biggest moments from the RAW after SummerSlam

This week's RAW was expected to be a big show as WWE had to book the top angles leading into the Payback PPV.

Randy Orton viciously attacked Drew McIntyre, and the WWE Champion suffered potentially career-threatening injuries as a result of the attack.

Keith Lee made his RAW debut in a match against Randy Orton, which ended in a DQ. The former NXT Champion has been announced for a singles match against The Legend Killer at Payback. In case you missed it, the fans are furious about the changes with Keith Lee.

"He's going to be OK, but @RandyOrton ... I can't say the same for him."@RealKeithLee has retaliation on his mind. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ozMXUKr39h — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 25, 2020

Advertisement

WWE also confirmed that Sasha Banks and Bayley would defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against the team of Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax at Payback. Banks faced Asuka in a Lumberjack Match for the RAW Women's Championship on RAW, and the Empress of Tomorrow notched up another successful title defense against The Legit Boss.

WWE also booked an Arm Wrestling contest between Apollo Crews and Bobby Lashley, which was officiated by Mark Henry. As confirmed by the company, Crews will defend the United States title against Lashley at Payback.

A fresh edition of RAW Underground aired as Bobby Lashley, and The Hurt Business made another emphatic statement.

The show's main event saw Dominik team up with his father, Rey Mysterio in a tag team match against Seth Rollins and Murphy. The episode ended with RETRIBUTION hitting the ring and attacking the Domink and Rey Mysterio.