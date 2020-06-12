Vince McMahon allegedly did not like Paul Heyman, backstage reaction to Heyman being removed as ED of RAW

Vince McMahon has removed Paul Heyman as the Executive Director of RAW

Paul Heyman is the on-screen manager and 'advocate' of Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman had been put in-charge of Monday Night RAW when the former ECW honcho was appointed as the Executive Director of Monday Night RAW. However, it looks like Heyman's run as the top person handling RAW has come to an end.

WWE revealed that Paul Heyman has been removed from the post of the Executive Director of RAW and the title will now go to Bruce Prichard who was already handling the SmackDown side of things. Here is WWE's official statement:

In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer.

While this decision seems to have come out of the blue, The Observer has reported that there was a perception backstage that Vince McMahon did not like Paul Heyman, and it was actually surprising that it took so long for Heyman to be removed.

One person on the front office side said, “I am shocked it took this long. Everyone knew it was coming. Vince did not like Paul.”

RAW roster was concerned with Paul Heyman's removal as Executive Director

They also stated that the RAW roster was concerned after hearing the news as Paul Heyman was the one behind a lot of the recent pushes on Monday Night RAW.

Much of the talent on the Raw side was concerned, for obvious reasons. Most had never had a national push. Some had languished on the main roster before Heyman.

Paul Heyman was the man behind the push of upcoming Superstars such as Andrade, Apollo Crews, Ricochet and Cedric Alexander among others. With Heyman no longer in charge of the big decisions on RAW, the fate of many of these Superstars will hang in the balance.

Paul Heyman will continue to be used as an on-screen character which indicates that he might get an additional role apart from being the manager and 'advocate' of Brock Lesnar. Would you like to see Paul Heyman lead a faction of young Superstars on RAW sometime soon?