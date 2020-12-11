WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is a hard taskmaster, which fans have learned from the various anecdotes told by former wrestlers and others who have worked with McMahon. He demands a lot from Superstars in WWE and has often fine-tuned and made numerous changes to their character in the company.

It seems that Vince McMahon is unhappy with a few Superstars on the main roster, and has taken action to improve them.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McMahon "threw a fit" about the ability of some stars on the main roster. He has especially targeted the "big guys" on the main roster, and has ordered them to go to the Performance Center to train with Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak.

"Vince McMahon threw a fit about the working ability of certain guys on the main roster, mad in particular about some of the big guys. He’s ordered some of the guys back to the Performance Center with two classes per week with Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak as instructors."

The report doesn't state the Superstars in question who Vince McMahon is angry at.

The "big guys" on the WWE main roster

The likes of Shawn Michaels, CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, Chris Jericho, and Daniel Bryan, to name a few, were pushed in WWE despite being smaller in size. But it's not a secret that Vince McMahon has favored bigger wrestlers in his company over the past years.

There are fewer big men in WWE presently than in years gone by, with the likes of Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, King Corbin and Lars Sullivan, to name a few, who have been either pushed by Vince McMahon or the WWE Chairman had plans to give them a push, in recent years.

Perhaps the WWE Chairman is looking to fill the "big man" void left by The Undertaker and Kane, with McMahon reportedly saying that the former was the best "big man" in WWE history. Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho had revealed earlier this year that Vince McMahon believes that The Phenom is the best big man to ever step into a WWE ring.