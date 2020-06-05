Vince McMahon reportedly made the decision to rehire Drake Maverick

Vince McMahon changed his mind and WWE managed to get him back on a new deal!

Triple H offered Drake Maverick a new NXT contract on the most recent episode.

Vince McMahon.

As revealed at the end of the most recent episode of NXT, Drake Maverick was rehired by the WWE in an emotional segment after the Cruiserweight Championship tournament finals. Triple H came out after the match and handed Drake Maverick an NXT contract, and the teary-eyed Superstar wasted no time in putting pen to paper.

Many fans have speculated that Triple H may have been the driving force behind WWE rehiring Drake Maverick. However, as revealed by Bryan Alvarez on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Live, the decision to get Drake Maverick back was a Vince McMahon call.

What made Vince McMahon change his mind about Drake Maverick?

Alvarez noted that Triple H has no authority to hire or fire anybody. All the recent releases were Vince McMahon decisions and the plan to rehire Maverick may have stemmed from the WWE boss changing his mind.

Bryan Alvarez speculated that Vince McMahon might have watched Drake Maverick's viral video that he posted immediately after he was released from the WWE in April. Vince McMahon might have then made the decision to re-sign him.

Alvarez noted the following:

One thing I want to make abundantly clear is that Triple H has no authority to hire or fire anybody, okay. So, anybody who got fired, every one of them, was a Vince McMahon call. And I'm pretty confident, because I've been told this from people, that people who released if Hunter had his way, they would not have been released, and so, they fired all these people and Drake had the deal, and this means by the day, that Vince must have seen his promo that went viral, 'Look at this guy pal, hire him back.' Everything was a Vince call. Firing Drake and rehiring Drake.

Drake Maverick may have failed to win the Cruiserweight title. Still, the storyline that led to his rehiring has been incredibly satisfying to watch, and while there are people who are not pleased with the angle, Drake Maverick's future in the WWE looks bright.