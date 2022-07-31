Vince McMahon was reportedly against a major WWE SummerSlam 2022 angle involving top Superstar

WWE SummerSlam 2022 is in the history books and it turned out to be a well-received show. It was the first WWE Premium Live Event without Vince McMahon in charge as he retired as the CEO and Chairman of the company earlier this month. We now have a report on a major angle on the show last night that Mr. McMahon was not in favor of.

WWE SummerSlam 2022 saw a massive babyface turn for multi-time women's champion Becky Lynch. She challenged RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair but was unable to defeat her. Following the match, she shook hands with Belair and the two hugged in the middle of the ring as fans cheered them on.

Becky Lynch returned to WWE at last year's SummerSlam and with time turned heel. She was one of the top heels on the company's roster until last night.

On the latest PWTorchVIP.com audio show, Wade Keller reported that Becky Lynch wouldn't have turned face if Vince McMahon was still in charge. After McMahon's retirement, Triple H took the call to turn her face:

"I can now confirm Becky was not gonna turn if Vince McMahon was still in control. That was a Paul Levesque call. I just got confirmation on that. She would have been a heel as we're talking right now if McMahon was still running things. So, one big change early on there," reported Wade Keller. (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Three massive returns happened after the Becky Lynch-Bianca Belair match at WWE SummerSlam 2022

After the conclusion of the RAW Women's Championship match at SummerSlam, Bayley made her long-awaited return to WWE after more than a year. However, she brought some more surprises with her.

The Role Model introduced a new stable consisting of Iyo Sky (formerly known as Io Shirai in NXT) and Dakota Kai, who was released from WWE earlier this year.

The trio then went on to confront Bianca Belair in the ring. However, Becky Lynch came to the aid of the RAW Women's Champion to even the playing field a bit. After exchanging some words and teasing a brawl, Bayley and her faction left the ring.

The WWE Universe is thrilled to see The Role Model back and even more intrigued about the new faction that she is leading now. With Becky Lynch turning face and this new faction emerging, the women's division of Monday Night RAW has become a lot more interesting.

