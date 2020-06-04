Vince McMahon reportedly sends important email to all Superstars and employees, details revealed

Vince McMahon.

As reported by PWInsider, Vince McMahon reportedly sent out a company-wide email that addressed 'the importance of diversity and the company's support of it.'

Various sources in the WWE confirmed that an email about the significance of diversity was sent out the WWE CEO to the entire staff. The email stated that 24/7 mental health counseling and resources to deal with mental health and diversity-related issues would be provided to anyone in the company who felt the need for it.

Vince McMahon's company-wide email

As revealed in PWInsider's report, a separate email address would be created, which can be used by anyone who wishes to address a matter relating to diversity. The motive is that any pressing concern would get buried and will come to the WWE officials.

The staff was also linked to a free diversity training courses in Vince McMahon's email. The report stated that 'it was reminder that WWE supports employees taking those courses if they choose to do so.'

George Floyd's tragic death has again shifted the spotlight on the rampant racism still prevalent around the world. As noted earlier, WWE also released a statement condemning racial injustice:

WWE supports an inclusive society and condemns racial injustice. We stand beside our Black performers, employees and fans around the world, and encourage everyone to use their voice to speak out against racism. We offer our sincere condolences to the family of George Floyd and the families of countless others who have lost their lives due to senseless violence.

As we had reported, WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker was on the receiving end of a lot of backlash from the fans and many wrestlers for his tweet in which he supported Donald Trump. Ryker's old tweet in which he called the #BlackLivesMatter movement 'garbage' was also brought to light.

The outrage over Ryker's comments may have played a role in WWE and Vince McMahon's decision to send out a company-wide email to address the topic of diversity.

WWE is providing all its staff members the necessary training courses about diversity as well as the tools to overcome mental health issues. All said and done, it's a step in the right direction.