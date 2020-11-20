Vince McMahon reportedly didn't want to talk to Zelina Vega after she was fired from WWE

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, WWE informed him that Zelina Vega breached her contract in October when she began her OnlyFans account. Vega is also an active streamer on Twitch, another site included on WWE’s list of banned third-party platforms.

Last week, WWE announced that Zelina Vega was released from the company, and she has been in the news quite frequently nowadays. Vega has also had a conversation with the SAG-AFTRA labor union.

Powerful conversation with Thea Trinidad @Zelina_VegaWWE today. We support her and others as they work to protect and empower themselves. — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) November 19, 2020

WWE's firing of Zelina Vega was inevitable, given the circumstances regarding the company's new social media policy. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has cited a company source saying that Vega was told about her firing by WWE's Senior Director of Talent Relations, Mark Carrano.

When Vega asked to talk to Vince McMahon, Carrano reportedly told her that McMahon didn’t want to talk with her. Zelina Vega was present for WWE SmackDown when she received the news of her firing, and was escorted out of the building after being told that McMahon didn't want to have a conversation with her.

Zelina Vega sent a heartfelt message to Andrade after being released from WWE

Thank you for everything @AndradeCienWWE 👊🏽 being with you will forever be one of the highlights of my career. Both professionally and personally. You’re one of the best in the world and it was an honor. Te quiero mucho hermano 🙏🏽 #tranquilo https://t.co/T21VHayANF — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 19, 2020

As embedded above, Zelina Vega thanked Andrade for being a huge part of her professional career in WWE.

Most WWE fans associated Zelina Vega as Andrade's mouthpiece and manager in the company. She played a key role in ensuring that Andrade stayed relevant on the main roster.

Vega had embarked on a singles career shortly before her WWE release. Additionally, she recently said that the "narrative" has been completely wrong since her WWE release, and the past week has been "literal hell" in her mind.

Despite her firing, it's safe to say that Zelina Vega has done an excellent job in kickstarting other ventures across social media, and she would be a great asset for any other pro wrestling promotion out there.