Zelina Vega was released by WWE last Friday, on the day of SmackDown. Vega was let go after she breached her contract with the company. The former WWE Superstar had continued to use third-party apps, which was banned by the company through a diktat issued by chairman Vince McMahon.

Vega has spoken about how she felt sad following her release as her only goal in life had been to be a WWE Superstar which she achieved a few years ago.

Zelina Vega has spoken on a few occasions since her release, and on her recent Twitch appearance, she opened up about how it has been for her since WWE released her.

Zelina Vega on life after WWE

Zelina Vega revealed that her life has been "literal hell" since her WWE release, and that it was the worst day of her life since 2001. The reference to 2001 is the 9/11 terrorist attacks, when she lost her father in those attacks.

"The past week has been hell. Literal hell. Friday was the worst day of my life, well, since 2001. When you hear about me in the social media world, sometimes misinformation can be spread. It’s important for me to get you guys to know me. I was someone who let people walk all over me. I was very insecure and I didn’t stand up for myself. Looking at social media, I expected the absolute worst. I was pleasantly surprised. I thought people were going to look at me like the devil. Let’s just say that the narrative has been spun completely out of control and is completely wrong. When people see the real story that I put out, that’s who I am. I’ve learned to grow as a person. I’ve known to realize my worth and stand up for who I am, and appreciate the things I’ve gotten along the way.” (H/T Fightful)

Since her release, Zelina Vega has spoken to the SAG-AFTRA labor union and has had a conversation with them, perhaps about unionizing pro wrestling.

Thank you for everything @AndradeCienWWE 👊🏽 being with you will forever be one of the highlights of my career. Both professionally and personally. You’re one of the best in the world and it was an honor. Te quiero mucho hermano 🙏🏽 #tranquilo https://t.co/T21VHayANF — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 19, 2020

Current and former pro wrestlers have backed the former WWE star publicly since her release, while Booker T said that he was sad to see her leave.