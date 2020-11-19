Zelina Vega has 'powerful conversation' with Labor Union after WWE release

Last week, WWE released Zelina Vega from their company. According to reports, Zelina Vega was released for breaching contracts with WWE. However, Vega came to know that WWE would be announcing her release to the public, and before they could, she put out a Tweet saying that she supported unionization.

Now, Zelina Vega has had a conversation with the SAG-AFTRA labor union.

While details of Zelina Vega's release are not clearly known, it is expected that she was released for not listening to WWE about their ban on third party platforms, with regards to her Twitch account. Vega had also started up an Only Fans account which she had dedicated to her cosplay hobby.

Vega was emotional about her release and made a statement on her first Twitch stream after her release from WWE, where she was extremely honest about how she was feeling.

“I’m sad and I’m completely heartbroken. Obviously, this isn’t the last that you are gonna see of me…I love you all though and I’m really really thankful to every single one of you. If I go down as someone who stood up for themselves, so be it. I’m still thankful, I’m not angry. I’m just heartbroken because doing this, being a wrestler is all I ever wanted to do. I don’t really know what to say, there’s so many things I want to say but I don’t know how.”

Zelina Vega's conversation with labor union after WWE release

Earlier in the day, it was revealed that Zelina Vega had a 'powerful conversation' with SAG-AFTRA which is a Screen Actor's labor union. The president of SAG-AFTRA had reached out to Zelina Vega after her release to talk with her, and it is evident that they have now talked with each other.

Powerful conversation with Thea Trinidad @Zelina_VegaWWE today. We support her and others as they work to protect and empower themselves.

Zelina Vega also mentioned that she had talked to them about various issues and highlight that the conversation had been 'powerful indeed'.

Very powerful indeed, thank you all for the pleasant conversation and insight.

Very powerful indeed, thank you all for the pleasant conversation and insight. https://t.co/wnvH8mAXMj — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 19, 2020

While the contents of their conversation is not known, 2020 has seen more and more talk about unionizing among the wrestlers in WWE.