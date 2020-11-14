Zelina Vega gets emotional in first stream after WWE release

Zelina Vega was released from WWE earlier today, and the news was confirmed by the company via Twitter.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.https://t.co/RUebMGwBTA — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2020

According to a report, it's unclear why the release took place, but it might have something to do with WWE's edict concerning third-party platforms. One person from SmackDown said if there was one person to stand their ground against the order, it would have been Zelina Vega.

While Zelina Vega acknowledged her WWE release via Twitter, she openly discussed it on her Twitch stream.

Zelina Vega is heartbroken that she is no longer with WWE

Zelina Vega went on first Twitch stream and got emotional discussing her release from the company. Moreover, she was thankful to all the fans that supported her. She said:

“I’m sad and I’m completely heartbroken. Obviously, this isn’t the last that you are gonna see of me…I love you all though and I’m really really thankful to every single one of you. If I go down as someone who stood up for themselves, so be it. I’m still thankful, I’m not angry. I’m just heartbroken because doing this, being a wrestler is all I ever wanted to do. I don’t really know what to say, there’s so many things I want to say but I don’t know how.” (H/T WrestlingNews.Co)

Zelina Vega is now almost crying because her Twitch channel is flooded with support for her first live stream after her WWE release. Amazing stuff. pic.twitter.com/tdCeM0Wp1I — GIFSkull - The Original - ANTI-DMCA - UNLOCKED. (@GIFSkull) November 14, 2020

While there are no specific details about why the WWE release occurred, fans are speculating that her support for unionization was telling. It'll be more interesting to see where Vega ends up.