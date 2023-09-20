Vince McMahon was responsible for 33-year-old star not appearing on WWE RAW - Reports

According to reports, Vince McMahon was behind the lack of one more WWE Superstar's television appearance on Monday Night RAW.

The star in question is the former NXT star JD McDonagh, who has been a part of the Judgment Day storyline for a while. Many suggest that the 33-year-old is a potential contender to join Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio in their faction.

During this week's edition of the Red brand show, McDonagh was set to accompany the NXT North American Champion during his segment against Cody Rhodes.

However, plans were nixed at the eleventh hour, and Dirty Dom had a solo confrontation with The American Nightmare. As of now, it is not confirmed whether or not the former Cruiserweight Champion is a part of the Judgment Day or not, but his chances are real.

The latest reports from Steve Carrier of Ringside News noted that JD McDonagh's sudden absence from TV was a courtesy of Vince McMahon. On speaking to WWE sources, it was revealed the 33-year-old star missing RAW was "just a one-time thing for now."

Vince McMahon also scrapped Tegan Nox's match on WWE RAW

On this week's episode of RAW, Becky Lynch was set to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Nox.

The 28-year-old female star has not wrestled a single match ever since she was drafted to the main roster earlier this year. Tegan has been away from WWE TV for a long time, which was the reported reason for the last-minute change.

Mr. McMahon reportedly put Tegan Nox in a match against Xia Li during Main Event tapings before RAW because the decision was made not to have an NXT title match involving someone who has been off TV for a while.

It remains to be seen what the Executive Chairman of the company has planned for fans following the UFC-WWE official merger.

