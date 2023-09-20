Reason why Vince McMahon nixed 28-year-old star's major title match on WWE RAW - Reports

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon has made his way back to the Board of Directors after the Endeavour deal, and it appears that he has already started making changes to the product.

The latest reports suggest that McMahon made a last-minute change on WWE RAW and scrapped Tegan Fox's title bout against Becky Lynch. Originally, it was reported that the 28-year-old star was slated to face The Man for the NXT Women's Championship.

Instead, Nox went to wrestle Xia Li before the red show during the Main Event tapings. Ever since the star has been drafted to RAW, she has not wrestled in a singles match.

Steve Carrier of Ringside News revealed that the above-mentioned reason was the main factor why Vince McMahon nixed Tegan Nox's match against Lynch.

While speaking to WWE sources, RSN reported that the NXT Women's title was being defended for the first time on the main roster, and the company did not want someone who has not been on TV for a while to face Becky Lynch.

Check out the note by Steve Carrier below:

Kurt Angle claims Vince McMahon wants to live till 2065

Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently shared that the Executive Chairman of WWE wants to live for more than 100 years.

While speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience, the Olympic Gold Medalist opened up a conversation between him and Mr. McMahon. Kurt Angle said Vince McMahon told him that he was planning to live for 120 years.

"When I came back to WWE, he said, 'I'm gonna have this company for a lot longer than you think, Mr. Angle. I'm 73 right now. My mom lived to be 101. I'm planning on living till I'm 120.' He said, 'I'm never letting the company go. I'm always gonna be working here. They're gonna have to pull it from my cold... pry it from my cold, dead hands," Angle said.

Check out the full podcast below:

Given that Mr. McMahon has been mastering the string and making changes in WWE programming, it will be interesting to see what else he would bring to the table.

