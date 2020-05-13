Vince McMahon's backstage reaction to Becky Lynch's pregnancy revealed

Becky Lynch and Vince McMahon

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch stunned the wrestling world on this week's episode by announcing that she is pregnant. "The Man" got engaged to former Universal Champion Seth Rollins last year, mere weeks after the duo made their relationship official.

Lynch also vacated her RAW Women's title and revealed that Asuka, who had won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match this past weekend, had actually won the RAW Women's Championship.

What followed was a heartwarming moment with the Empress of Tommorow embracing Lynch, before The Man left the ring to let Asuka celebrate. There was some speculation online about Vince McMahon possibly being unhappy at the fact that Becky Lynch will be off WWE TV for several months.

Vince McMahon is reportedly happy for Lynch and fully supports her decision

WrestleTalk has now posted an exclusive on its official Youtube channel, reporting on Vince McMahon's backstage reaction to Lynch getting pregnant. WrestleTalk's Oli Davis stated that according to sources, Vince McMahon is not angry at Lynch one bit, and is fully supporting her decision to start a family with Seth Rollins. Everyone else in the company shares Vince's sentiments as well, and are very happy for WWE's power couple.

Becky Lynch is one of the biggest Superstars in WWE today. Her journey towards becoming a megastar wasn't an easy one, but constant support of the WWE Universe and her determination to keep grinding did the trick and she suddenly became a hot commodity following her heel turn at SummerSlam 2018.

Lynch didn't look back and went on to win the first-ever Women's main event in WrestleMania history, last year. She was also on the cover of WWE 2K20, alongside Roman Reigns. Lynch is also gunning for a career as an actor in the near future. It would certainly be interesting to see who emerges as the top Superstar in the Women's division in the coming months in Lynch's absence.