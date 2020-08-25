Vince McMahon's big plan for Keith Lee, reason why he wants a heel turn

WWE Superstar Keith Lee made his main roster debut on RAW this week. He immediately set his sights on Randy Orton, who also injured WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on the show this week.

McIntyre interfered in Keith Lee's debut match, but the segment ended with him being rushed to a medical facility after taking three vicious kicks from Randy Orton. As a result, Lee's first match ended in disqualification. While the former NXT Champion wasn't too happy about it, he understood his friend's position.

As a result, Lee wanted Randy Orton to bear the consequences of his action this week. Thus, the two Superstars are set to lock horns in a Single's match at WWE's upcoming pay-per-view, Payback on Sunday.

Although Keith Lee's debut on RAW received a mixed response from the fans, he has a great opportunity ahead of himself with the upcoming match. If booked-well, it could help establish Lee as a strong contender on the red brand.

Vince McMahon's plans for Keith Lee

It was reported earlier that Vince Mcmahon was profoundly impressed after his performance at Survivor Series last year. That also led to a spot at Royal Rumble where Brock Lesnar put him over. When Lee dropped his NXT Championship last week, a lot of fans were confused about his short title reign.

However, his RAW debut was confirmed during SummerSlam on the next day. The latest backstage reports now suggest that there's reportedly a plan in place that would see Keith lee turn heel in the future. WWE want that to pull off that turn in his gimmick in order to feud with a 'top babyface' of the red brand.

It is possible that Keith Lee could find himself in a rivalry against Drew McIntyre after the latter's with Randy Orton ends. So far, WWE RAW has shown that Keith Lee regards Drew McIntyre as his good friend. However, he still expressed his disappointment over the fact that the WWE Champion interfered in his first match on RAW.

Keith Lee could also be booked in a feud against Kevin Owens. The latter was attacked by Aleister Black on RAW tonight. But a storyline involving the two Superstars could do wonders in adding credibility to his character. That being said, Lee first has to seek the payback for McIntyre as he promised on RAW Talk.