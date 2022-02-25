×
Vince McMahon's perception of Cesaro as a main eventer revealed - Reports

Cesaro (left); Vince McMahon (right)
Vatsal Rathod
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Feb 25, 2022 10:02 AM IST
Rumors

In a surprising turn of events, Cesaro has reportedly parted ways with WWE after nearly a decade on the main roster.

The former Intercontinental Champion has always been popular with the hardcore section of the audience. However, he hasn't been regularly presented as a main event player in WWE.

According to WrestlingNews, Vince McMahon never saw the Swiss Superman as a main eventer or top guy in WWE and just considered him to be a "good hand."

"Vince McMahon was never on board with pushing him as a top guy and the feeling was that he was just a “good hand” but not someone who could be seen as a main eventer," reported WrestlingNews.
Cesaro received a push in WWE last year

After years of persistent fan support, WWE gave Cesaro a decent push last year. He had a singles match at WrestleMania and put on an impressive showing against Seth Rollins, defeating the former Universal Champion clean.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the Swiss star called his victory against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37 the "crowning achievement" of his career. He touched on how the match meant to him since the crowd was back after the ThunderDome era.

“WrestleMania, that moment meant a lot,” he said. “Up to now, it’s been the crowning achievement of my career. That was my first WrestleMania singles match, and it was with Seth Rollins. We’ve known each for half our lives. The crowd was back, and the crowd means so much. The ThunderDome era was so weird, so to have the crowd back was important, and then to have that kind of match and hear that kind of reaction was amazing. I don’t know what other superlative to use. It meant a whole lot,” said Cesaro.
The 41-year-old then challenged Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title at WrestleMania Backlash. The two had a great match but it was The Tribal Chief who came out on top after putting his opponent to sleep with the Guillotine Choke submission.

Edited by Anirudh
