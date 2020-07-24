Vince McMahon's reaction to the Eye for an Eye match; he reportedly changed one thing that he hated

The Eye for an Eye match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio will go down in the history books as one of the most outrageous stipulation matches in WWE. It all ended with Rey Mysterio's eye popping out of the socket as a result of Seth Rollins shoving the WWE legend's face into the steel steps. Vince McMahon, however, made a significant change to the original finish.

Tom Colohue was the first to report on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that Vince McMahon didn't like the original CGI-enhanced finish. It was reported that the editing team was working on it during the show and Vince McMahon decided that he didn't want the CGI ending.

Tom noted that it didn't live up to Vince McMahon's expectations and he decided to go with a regular finish, in which a fake eyeball was apparently used.

Here's what Tom Colohue told host Korey Gunz on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

"Now apparently, Vince cut the whole thing with regards to the actual finish. There was a whole CGI enhanced finish. The editing team was working on it even during the show, and he decided literally during that show that he didn't want anymore. It didn't live up to his expectations. Even while the show was going on, he didn't like it, so it was cut. A lot of people thought the match was live as said live on the top right corner, but the WWE paid attention to everyone on social media, who spotted it, and worked around that."

Vince McMahon reportedly hated how the CGI finish looked

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer corroborated Tom Colohue's report by writing that Vince McMahon hated the finish that was heavy on CGI effects and called for that part to be edited out of the final product.

The finish that WWE eventually aired had Rey Mysterio's eye coming out of the socket, and Seth Rollins reacted by throwing up near ringside.

WWE released a medical update following the match, and it left the door open for Rey Mysterio's return. As reported, the Master of the 619 is currently negotiating a new contract with WWE, and the company hopes to convince the veteran to re-sign.