Monday Night RAW's continuously declining ratings have been a major topic of discussion among the WWE Universe. Ever since WWE decided to have shows behind closed doors, RAW has been unable to draw viewers with some record low-ratings in the last few weeks.

While many believe that these dropping numbers are a major concern, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon doesn't seem to be too concerned. As per WrestlingNews.co, Vince McMahon feels that the numbers will get back to over two million after next month's SummerSlam as fans are expected to be back in the arenas shortly after that.

“Vince is doing what he can by putting on PPV matches on Raw and SmackDown but USA and Fox are happy and everyone knows things will get better when we can get some people back at arenas. This is what he thinks right now and he’s not sweating these numbers.”

Over the last couple of months, it was widely reported that Vince McMahon wanted to host SummerSlam in front of a live crowd. But with pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, SummerSlam will also air from WWE Performance Center in Orlando without a live crowd.

Monday Night RAW's recent poor ratings

The ratings for #RAW are in. They're not good. 1.561 million which is a new record low for them. The least watched RAW in history. They need to change things up fast. pic.twitter.com/AylilkQ59g — claymorecommentaries (@claymorecomm98) July 14, 2020

Last week's episode of Monday Night RAW saw the flagship brand of WWE draw the lowest viewership in the history of the show. While the wrestling community keeps talking about the AEW vs NXT rating war, RAW's poor numbers has been a huge topic of discussion recently.

As reported by Dave Meltzer of WON, the reason behind WWE keeping the unsanctioned match between Randy Orton and The Big Show on RAW this week was to help RAW's declining ratings.

''With RAW ratings declining so significantly, the Big Show vs. Randy Orton match will air on the 7/20 Raw show in an unsanctioned match. That does make sense because that match isn’t going to add any network buyers, which is how you make money today off a PPV, but after this past week’s record low, Show vs. Orton should avert coming even close to another record low next week. At least they’d better hope for that, because it will be scary if they put that match on television and don’t get a significant improvement.''

While Vince McMahon is reportedly not very worried about the low ratings, we might see WWE giving away more huge matches on RAW in the coming weeks to keep the numbers as high as they can.