Backstage reason why WWE has left Randy Orton out of Extreme Rules: Horror Show

WWE Network will be streaming the company's next PPV - Extreme Rules: Horror Show - this Sunday. The PPV boasts of a solid card that will allegedly include two cinematic matches and multiple title matches. However, Randy Orton will not be part of the show.

The show is being headlined by Bray Wyatt taking on Braun Strowman in a non-title 'swamp fight'. The show will also see Drew McIntyre put his WWE Championship on the line against Dolph Ziggler.

Another interesting match that will take place at Extreme Rules is Seth Rollins vs Rey Mysterio in an eye for an eye match - where one person will have to rip out the eye of his opponent to win.

Randy Orton, who had headlined WWE's previous PPV Backlash along with Edge, has been left out of Extreme Rules. The Viper's feud with The Big Show has been a major part of WWE RAW as of late. However, the company has decided to have their match on the RAW following Extreme Rules.

Reason for Randy Orton being left out of Extreme Rules

Dave Meltzer of WON has stated that the reason behind Randy Orton vs Big Show being left out is because it wouldn't have added any subscribers to the network. He also suggested that the match may help increase RAW's dwindling ratings next week.

Here is what the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated:

''With Raw ratings declining so significantly, the Big Show vs. Randy Orton match will air on the 7/20 Raw show in an unsanctioned match. That does make sense because that match isn’t going to add any network buyers, which is how you make money today off a PPV, but after this past week’s record low, Show vs. Orton should avert coming even close to another record low next week. At least they’d better hope for that, because it will be scary if they put that match on television and don’t get a significant improvement.''

Randy Orton and The Big Show will take on each other in an unsanctioned match. While there is no doubt that The Legend Killer is going to end the legend of The Big Show, hopefully, WWE allows the giant to have a good showing in the match.