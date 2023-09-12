Vince McMahon's status for landmark RAW after last-minute changes take place - Reports

Vince McMahon is a big part of WWE, and even though the company is being sold to Endeavor, fans have been waiting to see what happens to McMahon's role. His creative role having diminished, a fan was surprised to hear that a last-minute change had taken place on RAW. However, it appears that, including tonight, Vince McMahon's status has not changed too much in the last few months.

The executive chairman reportedly took a step back from the creative day-to-day work and left it to Triple H for the most part. Instead, he focused more on the corporate side of things and the bigger picture. With him gone, many of the "last-minute changes" that fans were upset about stopped as well.

Especially with talk of it being the last "McMahon-owned RAW" with the Endeavor sale going through tomorrow, fans wanted to know about McMahon's status.

However, after it was reported earlier today that there had been a lot of last-minute changes before RAW, a fan talked about Vince being back at it. At this, Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp corrected the fans, saying that McMahon was not present and had not been at the show for a long time.

Originally, Cody Rhodes was supposed to start the show, but Jey Uso and Kevin Owens started things off instead, leading to a match against The Judgment Day.

It appears that despite the fact that this is the last-ever solely McMahon-owned WWE RAW, Vince McMahon is not present tonight.

