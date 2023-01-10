Vince McMahon's status for WWE RAW - Reports

After a long-running controversy in the media, Vince McMahon has retaken his throne in WWE. Just days ago, McMahon returned as Executive Chairman alongside colleagues George Barrios and Michelle Wilson.

Following a six-month hiatus, Vince McMahon seems to have forced his way back in to supervise a television rights deal and a potential sale of the company. However, fans are questioning if this return could mean that McMahon will go on to regain complete control of WWE and all of his previous duties.

These concerns were put to rest by him in a press release following his return announcement, in which he stated that he does not intend to impact any other aspect of the day-to-day business. The statement appears to be true for now, with Fightful Select reporting that Vince McMahon is not expected to appear backstage during tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW.

McMahon also wasn't present backstage during the previous edition of SmackDown last week. Since the former CEO is not expected to appear tonight at the RAW show in Birmingham, it's evident that Triple H will remain in creative control.

Wrestling veteran details why WWE Talent are likely "freaking out" following the return of Vince McMahon

Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts regarding all the chatter surrounding the return of Vince McMahon to WWE.

Following Vince's retirement back in July after a controversial hush money and sexual harassment scandal, several people in the company stepped up to fill his shoes. Triple H was given full responsibility of creative duties and was crowned as Chief Content Officer, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan being named co-CEOs.

The former chairman's retirement also brought along a flurry of changes with several released stars returning to the company, including Karrion Kross, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and many others. Jim Cornette spoke about the situation in a recent video, stating that these stars are most likely quite nervous right now knowing that Vince McMahon is back.

"Well, I think, I think they're probably all freaking out. But in all honesty, I think that's the least of their issues. Vince isn't coming back to fix the f**king creative. Vince is coming back to sell this son of a b**ch. This year, they're going to be reviewing the media rights deals and trying to get more money from whoever. They're obviously now going to be entertaining suitors to buy the thing outright. Do you think that Vince is coming back and f**king Johnny Gargano on RAW, 'God damn it pal!' " [0:32 - 1:12]

Do you think Vince McMahon will go on to regain control in WWE? Do you want things to remain the same? Sound off below.

