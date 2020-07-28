Vince McMahon's "wacky" idea for SummerSlam reported

Vince McMahon has been trying hard to get fans in attendance for his WWE shows, but COVID-19 is the biggest obstacle that he must overcome. The Chairman had plans to have a LIVE audience for SummerSlam. The PPV was scheduled to emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, but due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Vince McMahon was forced to nix those plans.

Later, it was reported that SummerSlam would take place at the WWE Performance Center in Florida. For a few weeks, it seemed that Vince McMahon had made peace with the fact that SummerSlam would be shot at WWE PC, but recently, another report surfaced indicating that WWE was considering not having the event at the PC.

Vince McMahon's idea for SummerSlam

According to the report, WWE wants to shoot SummerSlam in the open. Possibly on a boat or on a beach. Listening to the Wrestling Observer Live, a listener asked about the possibility of the new report being accurate. Bryan Alvarez took up the question saying;

“I don’t think so. I know this – I know Vince wants something wacky for SummerSlam. He doesn’t want it to be just another SummerSlam in an empty arena with a bunch of fans wearing masks. He wants to do something different and I’m not sure what it is. I think PWInsider was talking about a bunch of potential different locations. Which actually they’ve done when you think about the Boneyard Match or whatever. I don’t know what they’re gonna do but he wants to do something. We’re gonna find out very soon what his latest wacky plan is. He wants to do something different from what they’ve been doing for the last several pay-per-views.” (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

WWE kicked off its road to SummerSlam this week. At the Biggest Party Of The Summer, we will see Drew McIntyre defend his WWE Championship against The Viper Randy Orton. Another match that has been confirmed for the event is The Street Profits defending their WWE RAW Tag Team Championships against the team of Angel Garza and Andrade.