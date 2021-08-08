Vince McMahon has taken a liking to top WWE Superstar on a 'personal level' - Reports 

As reported earlier via Fightful, Adam Cole was backstage at the most recent WWE SmackDown episode for a 'high-level' meeting with Vince McMahon.

Fightful Select released an update and noted that the meeting went well, and Vince McMahon "seemed to have taken a liking to Adam Cole on a personal level."

The report stated that Adam Cole was taken straight to Vince McMahon's office a few hours before SmackDown, and higher-ups received positive feedback about the interaction.

Adam Cole was not seen backstage during the show and might have left following his meeting with Vince McMahon. The original plan was for Adam Cole to be brought in at the SmackDown show in Minnesota.

However, due to logistical reasons, officials altered the schedule and had the former NXT Champion show up at the Tampa event this week.

Adam Cole's WWE contract status

Adam Cole has reportedly signed a short-term contract extension which will expire over SummerSlam weekend. It was added that storyline pitches for Adam Cole were made backstage at RAW and SmackDown over the past week, and it all comes down to whether he re-signs with WWE.

According to WWE sources, Adam Cole has also been told that he is wanted on the main roster, and there are high chances of the superstar extending his stay in the company.

The NXT Triple Crown Champion's WWE contract came to an end recently, and a deal was agreed upon for him to compete through SummerSlam.

Adam Cole does not have a long-term contract with WWE, and Vince McMahon seemingly hopes to convince the superstar to sign another deal.

Cole has reportedly made a good impression on the boss, which could aid his prospects on the main roster. The WWE status of Adam Cole is one of the biggest stories in wrestling, and as expected, it didn't take long for a few AEW rumors to circulate on the internet.

Where do you see Adam Cole after SummerSlam? Will he join Vince McMahon's main roster contingent or leave for a new chapter outside WWE?

