Vince McMahon willing to work with controversial ex-WWE star – Reports

Vince McMahon reportedly does not have any bitterness towards former WWE star Scott Steiner, despite him saying unsavory things about McMahon and his family in the past.

Following the debut of Bron Breakker, who is Steiner's nephew, there was some speculation that WWE didn't want to use the Steiner name because of Scott Steiner's supposed issues with Vince McMahon.

As per WrestlingNews, the WWE Chairman is ready to do business with Steiner and doesn't have issues that he had with two WWE Hall of Famers, The Ultimate Warrior, and Bruno Sammartino.

"WrestlingNews.co asked a WWE source about this and we were told that Vince McMahon has no issue with Scott Steiner. As far as why Scott has yet to be inducted into the Hall Of Fame, it’s because Scott has said on multiple occasions that he doesn’t want to get inducted. The source reiterated that Vince McMahon doesn’t have the same issues that he did with Bruno Sammartino and The Ultimate Warrior so if Scott wants to talk then Vince will likely listen."

The report further states that Scott Steiner had rejected a Legends deal offered to him by WWE in the past.

Scott Steiner's friction with Vince McMahon

Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner @ScottSteiner The @WWE can remember my birthday. ...let's see if they can remember to put me in 2k17 and beating Goldberg a**... The @WWE can remember my birthday. ...let's see if they can remember to put me in 2k17 and beating Goldberg a**...

Scott Steiner was asked about being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year, but rejected it, questioning whether there was a physical Hall of Fame.

“First off, where in the f*ck is the Hall Of Fame? How can you be in the Hall Of Fame if it doesn’t exist? It exists in Vince’s mind. Do I give a f*ck if I rent space in Vince’s mind? F*ck no, I don’t give a f*ck what he thinks. So I don’t care if I’m in the Hall Of Fame because it’s a f*cking joke because it don’t exist," said Scott Steiner.

Steiner also didn't have anything complimentary to say about Triple H. It will be interesting to see if Steiner will ever return to Vince McMahon's company in the future and be involved in his nephew's WWE career.

WWE @WWE @ScottSteiner & @TripleH put their strength to the test in an Arm Wrestling Contest on #Raw on this day in 2002! .@ScottSteiner & @TripleH put their strength to the test in an Arm Wrestling Contest on #Raw on this day in 2002! https://t.co/D0lyYOjWrz

