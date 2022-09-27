"Vince is p*ssed" - Former WWE Official reveals the original plan for botched Royal Rumble finish 

The 2005 WWE Royal Rumble is perhaps the most memorable for all the wrong reasons. It was known at the time that the ending was botched, but now former WWE official Jimmy Korderas has revealed what the original plan was following the botched finish.

As part of his recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Korderas was able to detail the the stars who should have rectified the botched finish.

"I guess the biggest audible that people would remember is the 2005 Royal Rumble, when John Cena and Batista went over the top rope at the same time," Korderas said. "Dave was supposed to hook the top rope and just missed it and they both landed and it was pretty much simultaneous. Oh my goodness. So Batista was the one who was supposed to go over. John was supposed to be on the ground. And when they landed, instinctively, the RAW referees went over to Batista and raised his hand."[h/t Wrestling Inc.]

The former referee went on to note that WWE higher-ups wanted Eric Bischoff and Teddy Long as the General Managers of their respective brands at the time to come out and make a case for each winner. The two men were nowhere to be seen, which meant that Vince McMahon was forced to come out and rectify the botch.

"When we saw Vince coming out, that wasn't Mr. McMahon angry," Korderas said. "That was, 'Oh my goodness. Vince is p*ssed.' Boy, and then of course, the infamous sliding in the ring and blowing out both quads."

What happened at the 2005 WWE Royal Rumble?

16 years ago today. Vince McMahon tore both of his quadriceps muscles trying to figure out who won the 2005 Royal Rumble. 16 years ago today. https://t.co/45EQ0CEWF2

Fans will recall that Batista was the man who was supposed to win the match but was unable to hook the rope when eliminating John Cena, which meant that he also went over the top. In a cruel twist of fate, cameras couldn't even save his blushes, since Cena and Batista landed at the exact same time and were then seen as co-winners.

Referees argued about who the winner was before Vince McMahon strutted into the ring, blew out both his quads and sat on the mat ordering a restart.

After a short back and forth, Batista was able to eliminate Cena and later went on to main event WrestleMania 21.

