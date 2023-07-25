WATCH: Top name suffers a dislocated elbow and breaks down in tears; wrestlers very upset - Reports

Wrestling can be a very dangerous profession, and when it comes to it, anything can happen in the ring despite the best efforts of any wrestler. Now, at a top wrestling event, another big name has suffered an injury.

World Wonder Ring STARDOM's Saya Kamitani suffered a dislocated elbow while doing a dive off a lighting tower. Multiple wrestlers were upset after that while setting up future angles.

The annual 5STAR Grand Prix tournament started on STARDOM this Sunday. In the main event of the night, Tam Nakano faced Saya Kamitani in a match. The two stars have feuded quite a few times over the years. At one point, Kamitani climbed up a lighting tower and dove off it. Unfortunately, her elbow was dislocated during the spot.

The referee checked on her and called for the bell, with Nakano winning the match due to injury. Dave Meltzer has reported that Kamitani is likely to be out for the rest of the tournament, and all the plans will have to be changed.

Kamitani had to be taken away on a stretcher after the match.

Rincón Distroyer del Wrestling @ERD_Wrestling After a dive from the top of the metallic tower Saya Kamitani got seriously injured what it seems to be the left arm and the referee was force to stop the match and declare Tam Nakano the winner of the bout in the opening round of the #STARDOM Five Star Grand Prix '23 pic.twitter.com/3FoubtGJD5

Nakano was attacked by Megan Bayne after the match, with Utami Hayashishita helping her. According to Meltzer, the women were very upset during the post-match-promo and attack segment, as the Kamitani injury left the wrestlers very unprepared.

