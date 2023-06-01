Female wrestler admits that she still feels pain after suffering a horrible neck injury; was numb from shoulders to fingertips

An injury can have life-altering repercussions on a wrestler's well-being and overall career. Female wrestler Tam Nakano has revealed how an injury still affects her life.

On April 23, 2023, Tam Nakano defeated Giulla to win the World of Stardom Championship. She has previously won several titles in the promotion, including the Goddess of Stardom Title, Artist of Stardom Title, and Wonder of Stardom Title, but this was the first time she won the top belt of the company.

In an interview with Shueisha, Nakano opened up on how she still feels pain during her matches. Just before her debut wrestling match, she suffered a neck injury. It was so bad that she thought she might die.

She was numb from her shoulders to her fingertips. She missed quite some time after that but eventually recovered. She confessed that even when she was hit with a German Suplex now, she felt a "twinge."

"Two months later, I had my debut match, but I suffered a neck injury right before the match, and I really thought I was going to die during the match. Yes, I did [develop a hernia]… I was numb from my shoulders all the way down to my fingertips. But once I became a professional wrestler, I missed a long period of time and got much better. Even now, I still feel a twinge when I am hit with a German, but I don’t mind it at all," Nakano said. (h/t Post Wrestling)

Thankfully, the Stardom wrestler is fit to wrestle, although she does feel pain now and then.

Former WWE wrestler Naomi aka Trinity Fatu, responded to recent Stardom rumors

While she is in IMPACT Wrestling now, former WWE star Trinity Fatu was mentioned in rumors about Stardom for a time in April.

She quickly responded to the speculations, shutting them down.

"NOT TRUE," she wrote.

Trinity Fatu Source @TrinityFatuNews Trinity shuts down recent rumors of money issues with Stardom in Instagram Story!



At this time, she's doing well in IMPACT Wrestling instead.

