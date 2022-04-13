Rising WWE NXT Superstar backed by Shawn Michaels signs new deal - Reports

WWE NXT 2.0 has secured another of its superstars for the long term. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Wendy Choo (formerly known as Mei Ying) has been locked down to a new contract with the developmental brand.

Following her impressive run to the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals, WWE sources informed Sapp that the company had signed Choo to a new contract at some point last year, although the length of the new deal is currently unknown.

Choo had the backing of both Shawn Michaels and Triple H when she portrayed the Mei Ying character during the Tian Shaw storyline in NXT. Her current NXT 2.0 character is a drastic shift compared to the dark persona she portrayed during that time.

Details on when Wendy Choo was offered her new WWE NXT contract

According to Sean Ross Sapp, Wendy Choo was offered a new contract with NXT prior to returning to television as Mei Ying.

The deal, however, wasn't signed until much later. It's unknown if the details of the contract changed between when it was originally offered and when it was eventually signed late last year.

According to Sapp, a higher-up within NXT said, "It was evident that Choo would excel when provided the right opportunity, and they're happy with her performance."

Wendy Choo is currently embroiled in a storyline with Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction. Her interference at ringside last week backfired and allowed Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne to capture the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships for the second time.

