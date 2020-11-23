What The Undertaker told people backstage at Survivor Series; Vince McMahon's reaction

At tonight's WWE Survivor Series event, The Undertaker received his 'Final Farewell', and his 30-year legendary career has seemingly come to an end. There are many fans who are still of the opinion that The Deadman might come back for another match somewhere down the line.

Paul Davis from WrestlingNews.Co is now reporting on what exactly happened backstage at Survivor Series. According to Davis, The Undertaker was telling folks in the backstage area that he is done with wrestling. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is not expected to request The Phenom to come back for a match again. Reports further state that it wasn't easy for Vince McMahon to let go of the character, but it dawned on him that it's finally time to let The Phenom ride off into the sunset.

Davis also reported that some people shed tears and a lot of footage was shot backstage, which could make it to a potential future WWE 'Behind The Scenes' special. A couple of WWE Superstars reportedly joked about Taker's career not being over, as the company is going to go back to Saudi Arabia somewhere down the line.

The Undertaker has been with WWE since 1990

After a forgotten stint in WCW as 'Mean' Mark Callous, Mark Calaway headed over to WWE, and his life would change forever. The Undertaker debuted at WWE Survivor Series 1990 and went on to become one of the greatest Superstars in the industry.

The Undertaker won multiple World titles, is a Royal Rumble winner, and has headlined several WrestleMania events. He has done it all in pro wrestling and is a sure-fire future Hall of Famer. The Undertaker has returned from long hiatuses in the past, but tonight's exit seemed like a legit farewell for The Deadman.

Back in 2017, The Undertaker lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 and hinted at retirement. He later came back for more matches, and many fans believe that it could happen this time around as well.