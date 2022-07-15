What Triple H actually meant by his recent "I'm back" comment - Reports 

Dave Meltzer provided some clarification regarding Triple H's comment during his recent address at the WWE Performance Center.

Paul Levesque showed up at WWE's training facility at the end of June and interestingly said, "I'm back," while speaking to the talent. The WWE legend's statement naturally led to speculation online as it coincided with Stephanie McMahon's appointment as the interim CEO and Chairwoman.

As revealed in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Triple H only referred to his return to the WWE office with his three-word message and nothing more.

The Cerebral Assassin was previously on a long break due to health issues, and it was noted that he had not been directly involved with NXT since his comeback.

Shawn Michaels is still in charge of the developmental brand as he heads the creative team responsible for TV writing and production.

"It appears that when Paul Levesque was talking to the folks at NXT and said he was back, and nobody knew what that meant, it appeared just to mean he's back working in the office," reported Dave Meltzer. "He has not been doing anything direct with NXT, which is still being run by Shawn Michaels with a small creative staff for television. Levesque has not been at the Tuesday night tapings."

Triple H retired from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 38

The former WWE Champion successfully underwent surgery in September 2021 after suffering a serious cardiac event. The Game took a much-needed medical leave of absence, and Shawn Michaels stepped in to replace his long-time friend.

Unfortunately for fans, the worst fears regarding his health turned out to be accurate as he announced his in-ring retirement during an emotional segment at WrestleMania 38.

Triple H resumed his behind-the-scenes duties in May earlier this year, and his Performance Center visit sparked a lot of speculation about his status. It was also disclosed that Triple H's responsibilities were "categorically different" and that he had seemingly taken up a much more significant role within the promotion.

While the 52-year-old veteran has claimed he will never wrestle again, he remains a massive asset for WWE backstage.

Has the company made the right call by not getting HHH back to lead NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

