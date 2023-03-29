What was WWE's original plan for Brock Lesnar and Omos' weigh-in segment on RAW? - Reports

Brock Lesnar and Omos' weigh-in segment from the latest episode of WWE RAW was originally supposed to go down in a different manner, as per the latest reports.

Brock Lesnar and Omos are set to collide in a singles match at WrestleMania 39. On this past week's RAW, the two behemoths were involved in a weigh-in segment. Omos stood on the scale and registered a whopping 410 pounds. Lesnar then made his entrance and immediately attacked The Nigerian Giant. Omos made quick work of the former WWE Champion and forced him to retreat.

Fightful Select later shared details on backstage plans for the Omos-Lesnar segment. As per sources, WWE originally had something else in mind for the segment. The weigh-in was going to be carried out in a rational and calm manner.

Sources also told Fightful Select that WWE was going to commission towels, a red carpet, and a WrestleMania-themed podium for the weigh-in. There's no word on why the company ended up nixing the originally-planned segment.

MVP thinks that Brock Lesnar is scared of Omos

Shortly after Omos disposed of Lesnar on WWE RAW, he and MVP were interviewed backstage.

MVP stated that Lesnar was scared and that he could have carried out the weigh-in in a rational manner but chose not to because he was "humiliated."

"Twice! Twice now, we've seen The Nigerian Giant dispose of Brock Lesnar. Instead of Lesnar continuing forward, he stepped back. Today was supposed to be a weigh-in, that's it. But Lesnar was so humiliated last week, that he wanted to make a statement this week... And he attacked The Nigerian Giant, so much so that he even picked up a scale. Lesnar grabbed a weapon to try to attack The Nigerian Giant. That tells me that Lesnar was scared. Have you ever seen Lesnar grab a weapon? Never!"

Lesnar and Omos have never faced each other before. It remains to be seen if The Beast Incarnate has it in him to put down The Nigerian Giant at The Show of Shows.

