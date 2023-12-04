Where is Dexter Lumis? Report on WWE star who has been away from the ring for 189 days

Dexter Lumis has been absent from the ring for a long time, and now there appears to be a report on where he is currently.

The WWE star has been gone from the squared circle for a long time. He was last seen in the ring when he faced Akira Tozawa on an episode of Main Event on May 29, 2023. His last main roster appearance comes even further back on RAW, where he competed in a Battle Royal on May 15, 2023.

Despite an apparent push on the main roster, where he was in a feud against The Miz, the star's time on RAW didn't come with a huge storyline afterward. Instead, Lumis disappeared altogether, but not before there was a tease of another sort backstage. The star was seen with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell.

Given that the four were part of a faction along with Austin Theory called The Way on NXT, it was expected that they would team up on the main roster as well. That didn't happen.

Now, asked on a Fightful Select Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp reported on Lumis's whereabouts. He said that he didn't know why Lumis was not being used and he was just home.

If this is indeed the case and WWE does not have a storyline in mind for the star with him sitting at home, fans will have to wait longer to see him return to the ring.

Dexter Lumis has not been idle at home away from WWE

However, while sitting at home, Dexter Lumis has not been still and has done nothing.

He has founded his own wrestling school and announced the same recently.

With Dexter Lumis clearly active, it remains to be seen what role he will play when he finally returns to WWE TV once again.

