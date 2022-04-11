Why Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania was short - Reports

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar faced each other in the main event of WrestleMania 38. The two men put their respective world titles on the line against with a winner-takes-all stipulation. There was speculation that the match might have been cut short due to an injury. However, that is not true.

The match between the two stars lasted only 12 minutes. Fans had expected the match to go longer considering other matches on the card crossed the 20-minute mark. While Lesnar's most matches are usually kept short, the ending felt rushed and abrupt, sparking rumors that a potential Reigns injury had something to do with it.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated on Sunday Night's Main Event that the match did not deviate from the original plan. The ending was not abrupt as WWE had planned a short match for the two men considering that is how they always lay out Brock Lesnar's matches.

“That’s not even true. That was the match. That was the match that was laid out.” Meltzer added, “That’s the nature of the way they put Lesnar matches together which is boom boom boom, big move big move…it was not a bad match by any means. It was a Brock Lesnar match, no different from many others.”

What's next for Roman Reigns' feud with Brock Lesnar

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the match between the two at WrestleMania marked the end of the feud. While Roman Reigns is expected to unify the championships and remain WWE's only world champion for a few months, there is no word on what is next for Lesnar.

As per reports, The Beast Incarnate is scheduled to work upcoming Premium Live Events like WrestleMania Backlash and Money In The Bank. It will be interesting to see who WWE chooses as Lesnar's next rival.

