Brock Lesnar made it to various headlines when he returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2021. However, the Beast Incarnate was indefinitely suspended after a rampage on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE has yet to answer whether the former Universal Champion will return. This leaves many fans asking:

Will Brock Lesnar come back to WWE?

Certainly yes. Lesnar is one of the most important figures in the company, as well as being the highest-paid WWE Superstar. His suspension is seemingly just part of his on-screen rivalry with Roman Reigns.

There have been various rumors and reports regarding Brock Lesnar's WWE return. The Beast will likely return around January to continue his quest for the Universal Title, which will eventually lead to him main-eventing WrestleMania alongside Roman Reigns.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brock Lesnar will be used frequently between January and WrestleMania.

''They are down to Edge, Lesnar and Goldberg, whether it’s a Saudi show or Mania," said Meltzer. "And Edge is being used often enough that he’s not a hotshot that is going to be a difference-maker. Goldberg has been used a lot of late, and Lesnar will be used a lot between January and WrestleMania."

The dream match between Roman Reigns and his cousin The Rock was rumored for WrestleMania 38. However, it looks increasingly likely Reigns will take on Lesnar at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Why was Brock Lesnar suspended?

Brock Lesnar was defeated by Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2021 following interference from Paul Heyman and The Usos. Before leaving, he quoted that he would 'beat Roman Reigns senseless' once he comes to SmackDown.

On the October 22nd episode of SmackDown, the former WWE Champion returned and assaulted Reigns and his cousins. Lesnar could not be contained, and not even WWE officials could avoid his assault once the Bloodline had escaped.

Brock Lesnar also attacked WWE official Adam Pearce, who later suspended him indefinitely. WWE later announced that Brock Lesnar would bear a fine of $1 Million for his assault on Adam Pearce.

Hopefully, WWE’s Beast Incarnate will return soon and main-event WrestleMania for the first time as a babyface.

