WrestleMania 43 location seemingly revealed

By Ankit Verma
Modified Aug 06, 2025 18:44 GMT
WrestleMania 32 stage (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
WrestleMania 32 stage (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)

WWE WrestleMania is scheduled to return to Las Vegas in 2026 for the second year running. However, the 43rd edition of The Show of Shows, slated for 2027, might be the first to take place outside North America.

Saudi Arabian General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh recently hinted that WrestleMania 43 could take place in the Middle Eastern nation. In a recent X/Twitter update, he mentioned that he had signed a huge entertainment event for Saudi Arabia, and the announcement would be made soon.

"A huge entertainment event I signed a while ago in 2027, a big surprise I'll announce soon... (Your happiness is our goal) 🇸🇦🔥❤️," he wrote. [Translated from Arabic]
You can check out the X/Twitter post by clicking here.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

A user replied to the tweet and asked if Al-Sheikh was referring to WrestleMania. The latter continued to tease as he responded with only emojis, an upside-down face, and a face with sunglasses.

You can check out the exchange by clicking here.

Image credit: Turki Al-Sheikh&#039;s official X/Twitter page
Image credit: Turki Al-Sheikh's official X/Twitter page

With WWE Royal Rumble 2026 set to take place in Riyadh, the possibility for The Showcase of the Immortals to be hosted by Saudi Arabia is hard to rule out. The Stamford-based promotion has been having premium live events in the country since 2019.

A major star's WWE WrestleMania 41 bout was canceled

In one of the biggest surprises of this year's 'Mania, Dominik Mysterio emerged victorious in a fatal four-way match to win the Intercontinental Championship. However, it was recently revealed that he was originally planned to wrestle Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny.

In one of the episodes of Netflix's WWE: Unreal docuseries, a whiteboard listing out the planned matches for WrestleMania 41 was shown. One of the most intriguing matches listed on the board amid several others was Bad Bunny vs. Dominik Mysterio. But as it turned out, the Grammy-winning artist did not make an appearance on the show.

However, Dominik Mysterio would not be complaining. The Judgment Day member is still the Intercontinental Champion. The 28-year-old's most recent title defense was against AJ Styles at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Edited by Ankit Verma
