WrestleMania 43 location seemingly revealed

WWE WrestleMania is scheduled to return to Las Vegas in 2026 for the second year running. However, the 43rd edition of The Show of Shows, slated for 2027, might be the first to take place outside North America.Saudi Arabian General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh recently hinted that WrestleMania 43 could take place in the Middle Eastern nation. In a recent X/Twitter update, he mentioned that he had signed a huge entertainment event for Saudi Arabia, and the announcement would be made soon.&quot;A huge entertainment event I signed a while ago in 2027, a big surprise I'll announce soon... (Your happiness is our goal) 🇸🇦🔥❤️,&quot; he wrote. [Translated from Arabic]You can check out the X/Twitter post by clicking here.A user replied to the tweet and asked if Al-Sheikh was referring to WrestleMania. The latter continued to tease as he responded with only emojis, an upside-down face, and a face with sunglasses.You can check out the exchange by clicking here. Image credit: Turki Al-Sheikh's official X/Twitter pageWith WWE Royal Rumble 2026 set to take place in Riyadh, the possibility for The Showcase of the Immortals to be hosted by Saudi Arabia is hard to rule out. The Stamford-based promotion has been having premium live events in the country since 2019.A major star's WWE WrestleMania 41 bout was canceledIn one of the biggest surprises of this year's 'Mania, Dominik Mysterio emerged victorious in a fatal four-way match to win the Intercontinental Championship. However, it was recently revealed that he was originally planned to wrestle Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny.In one of the episodes of Netflix's WWE: Unreal docuseries, a whiteboard listing out the planned matches for WrestleMania 41 was shown. One of the most intriguing matches listed on the board amid several others was Bad Bunny vs. Dominik Mysterio. But as it turned out, the Grammy-winning artist did not make an appearance on the show.However, Dominik Mysterio would not be complaining. The Judgment Day member is still the Intercontinental Champion. The 28-year-old's most recent title defense was against AJ Styles at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.