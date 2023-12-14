Wrestler goes through serious knee surgery - Reports

A wrestler has gone through serious knee surgery earlier this month.

The star in question is Savannah Evans. Wrestling can be a taxing job and even the fittest star could end up with injuries or other issues in the course of just doing their job. It takes a toll on the body that could lead to multiple issues, even with all the precautions taken when wrestlers take risks.

According to a report by PW Insider, the TNA star has recently gone through knee surgery. She had been suffering from bone spurs in her knee and as a result, went through surgery earlier this month to have them removed altogether.

The report went on to state that the expectation was that she would be done rehabbing and recovering from the surgery, so that she could return in time for the TNA Hard to Kill event. This is scheduled to take place next month in Las Vegas.

The wrestler has now confirmed the same on Twitter.

In TNA, it's been a while since she last wrestled, with her last match coming in September. However, in this time, she has not been idle, and competed in some indie matches, including her last performance at Ladies Night Out 13 on November 26, in a tag team match, where she lost.