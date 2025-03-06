  • home icon
  Wrestler suffers serious injury with fractured collarbone amidst rumors of paralysis; ambulance called - Reports

Wrestler suffers serious injury with fractured collarbone amidst rumors of paralysis; ambulance called - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 06, 2025 00:46 GMT
The star suffered serious injuries (Credit: WWE.com)
The star suffered serious injuries (Credit: WWE.com)

A wrestler has suffered a cervical sprain and a fractured collarbone. There were rumors that he had suffered paralysis, but thankfully, that was not the case.

Misterius was wrestling a showcase match as part of the farewell tour for Hijo del Santo, but during the match, he suffered an accident, and had to be hospitalized. The wrestler, who is a big name in Mexican wrestling, entered the ring in Aguascalientes, on February 22 for a match.

He went on to perform a Spanish Fly, but the rope snapped and he fell badly as a result. According to Wrestling Observer, the star suffered a fractured collarbone and a cervical sprain as a result of the move. An ambulance was called to help take him to the hospital, and the police were called to the scene as well.

Eventually, they went on with the show. There were rumors that the star had suffered paralysis, but that was not the case.

As per another report from Mex.News, Misterius said that he was fine and was thankful for the prompt medical attention he received and that he had not requested financial assistance, as Hijo del Santo and LA Park were helping keep track of his needs.

During the move, the wrestler had fallen head-first onto the mat.

We at Sportskeeda, wish Misterius a swift recovery from his injuries.

