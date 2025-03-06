A wrestler has suffered a cervical sprain and a fractured collarbone. There were rumors that he had suffered paralysis, but thankfully, that was not the case.

Ad

Misterius was wrestling a showcase match as part of the farewell tour for Hijo del Santo, but during the match, he suffered an accident, and had to be hospitalized. The wrestler, who is a big name in Mexican wrestling, entered the ring in Aguascalientes, on February 22 for a match.

He went on to perform a Spanish Fly, but the rope snapped and he fell badly as a result. According to Wrestling Observer, the star suffered a fractured collarbone and a cervical sprain as a result of the move. An ambulance was called to help take him to the hospital, and the police were called to the scene as well.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Eventually, they went on with the show. There were rumors that the star had suffered paralysis, but that was not the case.

As per another report from Mex.News, Misterius said that he was fine and was thankful for the prompt medical attention he received and that he had not requested financial assistance, as Hijo del Santo and LA Park were helping keep track of his needs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the move, the wrestler had fallen head-first onto the mat.

We at Sportskeeda, wish Misterius a swift recovery from his injuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback