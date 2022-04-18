Gangrel on controversial incident at local wrestling promotion

Former WWE Superstar Gangrel (David William Heath) recently shared his thoughts about the LA Park incident that led to the latter's firing from Major League Wrestling (MLW).

The former WCW star was part of the gothic stable, The Brood, along with Edge and Christian in the late 90s. He was formerly associated with ECW and, most recently, with MLW.

During the latest MLW Intimidation Games taping, Jacob Fatu faced Alex Hammerstone, but LA Park and his son allegedly got into a scuffle with Fatu. Hammerstone, the MLW World Heavyweight Champion, was also involved in the brawl.

In an interaction with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc., Gangrel shared his insights on the matter, believing that it might have been an accident or recklessness that led to the incident.

“I don’t quite know, I don’t know if they were upset, or if it was just an accident. I think they’ve gotten a reputation of being a little bit reckless here and there," said Gangrel. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

When asked about his awareness of the incident being part of a storyline angle, the former WWE Superstar dismissed his knowledge of the same.

“No, there’s no angle that I know of. Court was genuinely upset, and I can tell you Hammerstone was upset, and Jacob, Jacob is just a Samoan, I don’t know if a chair to the head really hurts a Samoan. He goes, ‘argh, I don’t know bro.' Whether it was just an accident, a misunderstanding, or a big FU. But I think the biggest thing was that they showed no remorse, or accepted any responsibility that they hurt somebody," added Gangrel.

LA Park and his son debuted in MLW in 2018. Last year, the duo held the MLW World Tag Team title for over 290 days.

Gangrel on Edge and Damian Priest

Gangrel had an expansive run in the WWE during his time with the company in the mid-90s. He was known for his vampirical character, which garnered a lot of attention from fans.

In the same interaction with Wrestling Inc, the former member of The Brood stated his admiration for Damian Priest and Edge working together.

"Although it would be really cool to be like with Damian Priest and Edge. That’s cool. I love how he’s got like a mixed Brood-Taker vibe, the raising the chair, the fires and stuff like that. That was really cool. I was really stoked. I’m really happy for him. He’s a really good dude. And from what I know of Damian Priest, all my interactions with him, and a few conversations I’ve had with him, he is good dude.” Gangrel said. [13:04 - 13:25]

You can check out the interview below:

Gangrel has also appeared in All Elite Wrestling in Full Gear 2020. He unsuccessfully aided Sammy Guevara during his Elite Deletion match against Matt Hardy. He is all set to participate in MLW's Kings of Colosseum in May this year.

In addition to wrestling, the former Brood member runs his own training school for young athletes.

What do you make of the incident at MLW? Let us know in the comments section below.

